Australian PM Albanese secures historic second term as prime minister, Dutton loses key seat Anthony Albanese has secured a historic second term as Australian Prime Minister, leading Labor to a decisive election victory.

New Delhi:

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has led the Labor Party to a decisive election victory, securing a historic second consecutive term. The win marks the first time since 2004 that an Australian prime minister has been re-elected to back-to-back terms. Early projections by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation indicate a strong performance by Labor, though the final seat tally remains to be confirmed.

The outcome has been a major blow to Opposition leader Peter Dutton, who suffered a significant personal defeat after losing his seat of Dickson in Brisbane to Labor candidate Ali France. Dutton’s loss is a rare event in Australian politics, reminiscent of former Prime Minister John Howard’s seat loss in 2007—Howard was a mentor to Dutton.

Labor’s resurgence came after a tightly fought campaign, where Albanese emphasised stability and contrasted his leadership style with Dutton’s, drawing unflattering parallels between Dutton and former U.S. President Donald Trump. Voter concerns about the Coalition’s unclear policy direction, particularly on nuclear energy and healthcare, further eroded support for the opposition.

Despite early polling showing the Coalition in the lead, Labor gained ground in the final weeks of the campaign, buoyed by global uncertainties and a focused push from Albanese. Treasurer Jim Chalmers credited Albanese’s leadership for the turnaround, stating that the Prime Minister “deserves the credit” for leading Labor out of a challenging position.

Though the full scope of Labor’s majority is yet to be confirmed due to a large volume of pre-election votes—over 6.7 million ballots were cast early—initial results show strong swings in several opposition-held districts. The final count may take days to conclude.

Albanese’s victory follows a challenging first term marked by inflation, rising interest rates, and housing pressures, yet he managed to maintain voter trust. His campaign avoided major missteps and capitalized on international volatility to present a case for continuity.

Labor supporters gathered in Sydney celebrated what they described as a victory for steady governance and progressive policy. The prime minister now prepares to lead Australia through a second term with a renewed mandate.

Also Read: Albanese or Dutton? Voting underway in Australia: Key issues, stakes, facts about Australian election