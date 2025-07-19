Astronomer CEO Andy Byron placed on leave amid viral Coldplay video scandal, probe underway Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has been placed on leave as the company investigates a viral video showing him with the HR chief at a concert, with interim CEO Pete DeJoy appointed amid ongoing scrutiny.

New Delhi:

Astronomer, a New York-based AI firm, has placed its Chief Executive Officer Andy Byron on leave following the emergence of a viral video capturing him in a warm embrace with the company's HR chief Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert in Boston. The company has appointed co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy as interim CEO and confirmed that its board has launched a formal investigation into the incident.

Interim leadership and ongoing inquiry

In an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed that Pete DeJoy is now serving as interim CEO while Byron remains on leave. The announcement emphasied the firm’s commitment to its founding values, stating, “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly.” Astronomer clarified that Byron has yet to issue a public statement, noting, “reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.”

Video sparks scandal

The controversy began after concert-goers were shown Byron and Cabot on the stadium’s "kiss cam" at Gillette Stadium. The pair appeared to hug and attempted to avoid further attention as they noticed themselves on the big screens. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin even quipped, "Either they're having an affair or they're just really shy," then added, "Oh s**t, I hope we didn't do something bad."

Following the incident, a misidentification occurred when employee Alyssa Stoddard was mistakenly identified as the woman in the video. Astronomer swiftly dispelled the error, stating, “Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video.”

Personal repercussions and leadership fallout

The incident has sparked speculation both within and outside the organisation. Andy Byron, married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed his wife’s surname from her Facebook page shortly after the video was circulated. The couple, who have two children and reside in Northborough, Massachusetts, have not publicly commented on the matter. Megan Byron is employed as Associate Director for Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at the Bancroft School.

Career background and new HR appointment

Andy Byron was appointed Astronomer’s CEO in July 2023, according to his now-deleted LinkedIn profile. He brought years of executive experience from senior roles at Lacework, Cybereason, Fuze, BMC Software, BladeLogic, and VeriCenter.

Kristin Cabot, the HR head implicated in the video alongside Byron, was hired in November 2024. At the time, Byron praised her “exceptional leadership and deep enterprise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies” — regard that helped support Astronomer’s rapid growth trajectory.

As the investigation unfolds, stakeholders are watching closely. The board’s formal inquiry and Byron’s temporary removal signal the company’s intent to uphold its internal standards. Updates are expected in the coming days as Astronomer aims to address all facets of the matter fairly and transparently.