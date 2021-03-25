AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine shows 76 per cent efficacy in updated US trial results

Image Source : AP (FILE) AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine shows 76% efficacy in updated US trial results

Following the doubts expressed by a top US-based health agency over the Covid-19 vaccine trial data, British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has shared the primary analysis of its vaccine with the most up-to-date data. It said that the COVID-19 vaccine is 76 per cent effective.

AstraZeneca faced a sharp rebuke from Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) -- an independent agency, which reviewed the trial results. The board said that it is concerned over the information released by AstraZeneca on the initial data from the clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker, which showed that its vaccine's efficacy is 79 per cent in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in the US on Monday, said that the data published were based on a pre-specified interim analysis with a data cut-off of 17 February.

The US-based National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have provided outdated information on the efficacy data related to the clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.

