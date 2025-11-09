Asim Munir to get another promotion as Pakistan brings in amendment to create new post of CSD Pakistan has introduced a proposal in Parliament to introduce a major constitutional reform via the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which proposes the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

Islamabad:

Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir is reportedly set for another promotion, his second this year, as the government plans to establish a new post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) under the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, according to a report by Dawn.

The amendment seeks to create a unified command structure for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the CDF serving as the top military authority, similar to India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Just days after the India-Pakistan conflict in May, Munir was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, the highest military rank in Pakistan. If the amendment is passed, he is expected to take over as the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces, further consolidating his authority within Pakistan’s defence establishment.

Pakistan brings in amendment to create new post

Pakistan on Saturday introduced a constitutional amendment to create the post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), a powerful new position designed to ensure greater coordination and unified command among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The move effectively paves the way for Asim Munir to become the country's first Chief of Defence Forces.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment bill presented in parliament proposes changes to Article 243 of the Constitution, which deals with the armed forces among other issues. Under the amendment bill, the President will appoint the Army Chief and the Chief of Defence Force on the advice of the Prime Minister.

The amendment aims to restructure the existing defence framework by replacing the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) with the newly established CDF role. The Chief of Defence Forces will serve as the principal military adviser to the government and oversee joint operations across all three services — a position that mirrors India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) model.

What powers will the CDF have?

The proposal states that the Chief of Army Staff will now receive an additional title—"Chief of Defence Forces" (CDF). This means that supreme control of all three armed forces will now be concentrated in a single position.

The Chief of Army Staff, who will also be the Chief of Defence Forces, will appoint the head of the National Strategic Command in consultation with the Prime Minister. The head of the National Strategic Command will be from the Pakistan Army, it adds.

The government will be able to promote individuals from the armed forces to the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force and Admiral of the Fleet. The rank and privileges of Field Marshal will be for life, meaning that Field Marshals will remain Field Marshals for life.

The bill says that the post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will expire on November 27, 2025.

According to a local media report on Friday, the move is said to have been inspired by lessons drawn from the four-day conflict between Pakistan and India in May and the evolving nature of modern warfare that demands integrated operational response.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment bill also proposes to set up a Federal Constitutional Court, change the process for appointing high court judges, and change the threshold for provincial cabinets.

Also Read: 'Indira Gandhi didn't approve covert plan to bomb Pak nuclear facility': Ex-CIA official

Also Read: Ready for war: Taliban warns as Afghanistan, Pakistan peace talks collapse