Ready for war: Taliban warns as Afghanistan, Pakistan peace talks collapse The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban government) accused Pakistan of showing insincerity and avoiding responsibility during discussions mediated by Turkey and Qatar.

The latest Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks held in Istanbul have ended without any agreement, as tensions between the two neighbours deepen. In a statement issued on November 8, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said the Taliban government was disappointed by Pakistan’s behaviour during the discussions.

In the statement, Mujahid expressed appreciation to “the Republic of Turkey and the State of Qatar the two brotherly countries for hosting and mediating the talks.” He said Afghan representatives attended “in good faith and with appropriate authority” on November 6 and 7, expecting Pakistan to “approach the issue seriously and constructively.”

However, the statement said Pakistan again showed an “irresponsible and non-cooperative attitude,” attempting to “refer all responsibilities regarding its security to the Afghan government,” while displaying “no willingness to assume responsibility for either Afghanistan’s security or its own.”

Taliban warns against violating Afghanistan's sovereignty

In the same statement, the Taliban reiterated that Afghanistan would not allow its soil to be used against any other country, nor would it tolerate foreign interference in its internal matters. “The defence of Afghanistan’s people and territory remains the Islamic and national duty of the Emirate,” the statement read, adding that it would “firmly defend against any aggression with the help of Allah and the support of its people.”

While stressing fraternal relations with the “Muslim people of Pakistan,” the Taliban made clear that cooperation would remain “within the limits of its responsibilities and capabilities.” The tone of the statement suggested deep frustration with Pakistan’s tendency to shift blame for security issues and its failure to commit to meaningful dialogue.

Confirming the outcome of the Istanbul talks, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that the third round of negotiations had “reached an uncertain stage with no results.” He further said that there were “no plans yet for a fourth round.”

Reacting sharply, Afghanistan’s Minister for Tribes, Borders, and Tribal Affairs, Noorullah Noori, warned Pakistan “not to test the patience of Afghans.” He cautioned Asif “not to be overly confident in his country’s technology,” warning that “if war breaks out, both the elders and youth of Afghanistan will rise to fight.”

The longstanding TTP issue

In a press conference held on Saturday, Zabihullah Mujahid said that the problem between Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad was not new. “The problem between the TTP and Pakistan is not recent, nor did it arise after the Islamic Emirate came to power; rather, it has persisted since 2002,” he said.

He added that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had earlier facilitated direct talks between the TTP and Pakistan, which were “largely successful,” but the process was “sabotaged by the Pakistani military.” Mujahid further claimed that “there are factions within the Pakistani military that do not want a sovereign authority standing firmly in Afghanistan.”

Although a ceasefire remains along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, tensions are on the rise. Afghan officials believe Pakistan may again launch unprovoked attacks, including drone strikes targeting civilians. The failed Istanbul talks, which were intended to ease border tensions, have instead widened the rift between the two neighbours and pushed relations closer to confrontation.