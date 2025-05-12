'Munir believed he can take on India and has paid the price': India's top ex-diplomat slams Pak Army chief India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 tourists were killed.

New Delhi:

India's former High Commissioner to Pakistan, G Parthsarthy, praised the political and military leadership of the country as he hailed New Delhi's Operation Sindoor. Parthsarthy, who is a well-known expert on strategic and foreign affairs, stressed that Pakistan "paid a price" for its misadventures. He termed Operation Sindoor's success a "decisive victory" against Pakistan.

Parthsarthy said, "The problem is Pakistan now has an army chief called Asim Munir. Asim Munir is a fanatic, and he personally believed that he could take on India; thus, he has paid the price. He has been defeated and defeated disgracefully." Speaking about the Sharif brothers (Nawaz and Shehbaz), he said that they are "caught in the army's wars as Prime Minister".

The former diplomat underscored that Operation Sindoor is going to churn up a lot of thinking inside Pakistan. He said, "The (Pakistani) Army is Punjabi. There are minimum representatives – either the Muhajers, Baloch, Sindhis or anyone else. So, they are not going to be involved, and they are going to blame the Punjabis. This is going to happen inside, at least on the political side, and we just have to stand firm."

Hailing India's political leadership, Parthsarthy said, "The Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, and the External Affairs Minister, with the three service chiefs, should be congratulated because for this conflict we have deployed all three services, Army, Air Force and Navy. And therefore it's a victory not just for the army in a battle; it's a victory for the entire armed forces of India and therefore the people of India."

