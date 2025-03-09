United States: Armed man shot at by Secret Service near White House while Donald Trump out of town United States: The Secret Service received information from local police about an alleged suicidal individual who was travelling from Indiana and found the man's car and a person matching his description nearby.

United States: An armed man believed to be travelling from Indiana was shot by US Secret Service agents near the White House after a confrontation early Sunday (March 9), according to authorities. No one else was injured in the shooting that happened around midnight about a block from the White House, according to a Secret Service statement.

President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the shooting.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The man was hospitalised. The Secret Service said his condition was “unknown”.

The Metropolitan Police Department will investigate because the shooting involved law enforcement officers. A message left Sunday for the police department wasn't immediately returned.