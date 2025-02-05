Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
Argentina decides to withdraw from WHO after Trump exit, here's why

The World Health Organization (WHO) is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for global public health. It is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and has six regional offices. The WHO's purpose is to achieve the highest possible level of health for all people across the world.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Buenos Aires Published : Feb 05, 2025 21:39 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 21:39 IST
Image Source : AP Argentina President Javier Milei.

In a significant geopolitical move, Argentina’s President Javier Milei has ordered the country’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing profound differences with the United Nations agency. A presidential spokesperson confirmed the decision on Wednesday, signalling a major shift in Argentina’s global health policy.

Milei’s decision aligns with the stance of his ally, US President Donald Trump, who had initiated the process of pulling the United States out of WHO with an executive order on his first day back in office on January 21.

Argentina’s decision is based on “profound differences in health management, especially during the (COVID-19) pandemic,” spokesperson Manuel Adorni said at a news conference in Buenos Aires. He said that WHO guidelines at the time had led to the largest shutdown “in the history of mankind.”

He also said that WHO lacked independence because of the political influence of some countries, without elaborating which countries. Argentina will not allow an international organization to intervene in its sovereignty “and much less in our health,” Adorni added.

WHO is the UN's specialised health agency and is the only organization mandated to coordinate global responses to acute health crises, particularly outbreaks of new diseases and persistent threats including Ebola, AIDS and mpox.

(With AP inputs)

ALSO READ: China expresses firm support for WHO after Trump announces withdrawal

