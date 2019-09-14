Image Source : AP Aramco's largest oil facility attacked by drones; 10 things to know

World's largest oil exporter, Aramco, had it largest oil field, Buqyaq and the Khurais, attacked by drones on Saturday. This oil field is also the world's largest oil field.

As per reports, the Aramco oil field was bombed in the wee hours of Saturday sparking a huge fire inside the complex.

Here is everything we know so far

1. Aramco Drone Attack: Yemen Houthi rebels have taken responsibility for the attack. They have a history of drone assaults in Saudi Arabia.

2. Aramco Drone Attack: There is no confirmation on the number of injured or if there is any casualty. There is also no confirmation on what effect it would have on oil production in the region.

3. Aramco Drone Attack: Videos shot in Buqyad facility included the sound of gunfire. This has not yet been authenticated. In the videos, glowing flames can be seen and smoke has risen over the skyline.

4. Aramco Drone Attack: Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said in a statement that the investigations into the attack are underway.

5. Aramco Drone Attack: Buqyaq oil field is known as “the largest crude oil stabilization plant in the world.”

6. Aramco Drone Attack: The Khurais oil field is believed to produce over 1 million barrels of crude oil a day. It has estimated reserves of over 20 billion barrels of oil.

7. Aramco Drone Attack: The plant has been targeted in the past by militants as well. Al-Qaida-claimed suicide bombers tried but failed to attack the oil complex in February 2006.

8. Aramco Drone Attack: There was no immediate impact on global oil prices as markets were closed for the weekend across the world. Benchmark Brent crude had been trading at just above $60 a barrel.

9. Aramco Drone Attack: The attack will heighten tensions further across the wider Persian Gulf amid a confrontation between the U.S. and Iran over its unravelling nuclear deal with world powers.

10: Aramco Drone Attack: The Houthi’s Al-Masirah satellite news channel did not immediately acknowledge the attack Saturday, though it said the spokesman of the Houthi’s armed forces would soon give a speech on “a major operation,” without elaborating.