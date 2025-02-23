American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi diverted to Rome Inquiries left with American Airlines as well as the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the status of the flight and the reason for diversion were not immediately answered.

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi has been diverted to Rome, according to information on a flight tracking website. American Airlines flight AAL292 departed New York's JFK International Airport on February 22 and was scheduled to arrive in Delhi, but it has been diverted to Rome.

According to information on flightradar24.com, the flight is expected to land shortly in Rome.

According to the flight's status on American Airlines website, the flight AA 292 departed New York’s JFK airport at 8:14 pm on February 22 and is estimated to arrive at the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport in Fiumicino, Italy at around 5:30 pm local time.

