Friday, February 07, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. US plane with 10 passengers on board vanishes midair in Alaska, search operations underway

US plane with 10 passengers on board vanishes midair in Alaska, search operations underway

A US plane, from Unalakleet to Nome, carrying 10 passengers went missing in Alaska and the search operations are underway.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit Alaska Published : Feb 07, 2025 13:36 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 13:49 IST
US plane goes missing (Representative Image)
Image Source : SOCIAL/ X ACCOUNT @AVIATIONBRK US plane goes missing (Representative Image)

A US plane carrying 10 passengers went missing in Alaska and the search operations are underway, officials said. The Bering Air Caravan flight, from Unalakleet to Nome, was reported overdue to Alaska State Troopers at 4 pm local time, as per the Alaska Department of Public Safety, as reported by NBC News.

On its official account on X, the Alaska maritime area revealed that the plane was 12 miles offshore going from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost.

"The US Coast Guard District 17 responded to an aircraft emergency notification from Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at 4:30 p.m. today for a Cessna Caravan that reported to have 10 people aboard," the USCGAlaska said.

It added in its post that an  HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Kodiak is being deployed to search the plane's last known position.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement