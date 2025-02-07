US plane with 10 passengers on board vanishes midair in Alaska, search operations underway

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL/ X ACCOUNT @AVIATIONBRK US plane goes missing (Representative Image)

A US plane carrying 10 passengers went missing in Alaska and the search operations are underway, officials said. The Bering Air Caravan flight, from Unalakleet to Nome, was reported overdue to Alaska State Troopers at 4 pm local time, as per the Alaska Department of Public Safety, as reported by NBC News.

On its official account on X, the Alaska maritime area revealed that the plane was 12 miles offshore going from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost.

"The US Coast Guard District 17 responded to an aircraft emergency notification from Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at 4:30 p.m. today for a Cessna Caravan that reported to have 10 people aboard," the USCGAlaska said.

It added in its post that an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Kodiak is being deployed to search the plane's last known position.