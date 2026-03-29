Airstrikes disrupt border life as Iranians cross into Iraq for essentials and internet

Tehran:

An early morning airstrike on the Iranian side of the Shalamcha border crossing caused a temporary halt in trade and power supply on Sunday, according to local officials. The incident, which took place at around 3 am, briefly affected movement and commercial activity between Iran and southern Iraq.

Haider Abdul Samad, deputy director of the crossing, said electricity was cut following the strike, forcing a pause in operations for several hours. Power was later restored by mid-morning, allowing trade and border activities to resume.

This is not the first such incident since the conflict began. Abdul Samad noted that disruptions like these have become increasingly common, creating ongoing challenges for those who rely on the crossing for daily movement and commerce.

Despite the unstable situation, a small number of Iranians continue to cross into Iraq. Many travel for practical reasons, such as purchasing cheaper goods, accessing the internet, or visiting family members briefly before returning to cities like Abadan and Ahvaz.

Travellers described the strikes carried out by the United States and Israel as constant and alarming. However, most said they had no plans to leave their homes, choosing instead to adapt to the difficult conditions.

"There is no reassurance. We don't know when our homes could be targeted. I am definitely afraid," said Razzak Saghir Al-Mousawi, 71, who entered Iraq from Iran on Sunday.

Iran warns US against ground invasion

Meanwhile, Iran has issued a stark warning for the US as Trump weighs ground invasion in Tehran amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In a video message, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a Brigadier General and spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said the US’ ground invasion would be met with a strong response, adding that that American forces would “become good food for the sharks of the Persian Gulf” if Trump proceeds with such plans.