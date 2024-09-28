Saturday, September 28, 2024
     
BREAKING: Air raid sirens sound in Tel Aviv as Netanyahu returns from US, missile intercepted

Air raid sirens rang in Tel Aviv after Israeli PM Netanyahu's return from the US. Israeli forces intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, raising security concerns.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2024 21:14 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu
Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends press conference.

Shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Tel Aviv after a visit to the United States, air-raid drones echoed across central Israel, including Tel Aviv International Airport, and Israeli forces confirmed that security measures had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen. No injuries were reported.

Possible value unknown

It is unclear whether the missile strike specifically targeted Netanyahu's plane. The incident occurred shortly after the prime minister arrived, raising questions about the intended target.

Netanyahu cuts US trip short

Netanyahu had already returned from the United States to deal with rising tensions in Israel's war against Hezbollah militants. Israel’s security situation remains tense, with growing concerns about missile threats from various sources.

