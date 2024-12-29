Air Canada plane makes scary landing at Halifax airport, catches fire: Reports | Video

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) The aircraft skidded down the runway and caught fire.

An Air Canada flight made a scary landing at Halifax Airport on Saturday night, which resulted in the temporary closure of the Airport. The aircraft skidded down the runway and caught fire after the touchdown with a broken landing gear. There have been no casualties as per the latest updates, CBC reports.

Unverified videos on social media show the Air Canada plane catching fire after making scary landing.

Meanwhile, another plane met tragic landing as fire engulfed the Jeju Air aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and exploded after crashing into a barrier on Sunday. The country’s emergency office said its landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.

Emergency officials in Muan said the plane's landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned. The Transport Ministry said the plane was returning from Bangkok and its passengers included two Thai nationals.

Jeju Air in a statement expressed its “deep apology” over the crash and said it will do its “utmost to manage the aftermath of the accident.”

In a televised news conference, Kim E-bae, Jeju Air's president, deeply bowed with other senior company officials as he apologized to bereaved families and said he feels “full responsibility” for the incident. Kim said the company hadn't identified any mechanical problems in the aircraft following regular checkups and that he would wait for the results of government investigations into the cause of the incident.

