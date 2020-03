BREAKING: 6 Afghan National Police officers killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan At least 6 Afghan National Police officers killed in a Taliban attack in Trinkot in Afghanistan on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 8 officers are wounded in the attack.

