Afghan envoy in Pakistan threatens to shut down Consulate in Peshawar

Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal on Wednesday threatened to shut down the country's Consulate in Peshawar over the alleged removal of the Afghan flag from a property in the city.

Addressing a press conference here, the Afghan Ambassador expressed great annoyance over the removal of the Afghan flag from Firdous market in Peshawar city which he claimed was the sole property of the Afghan government.

He said that he was really perturbed over the Peshawar police's action removing the Afghan national flag from the market.

Mashal expressed the optimism that the incident would not damage the relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He clarified that the decision over the property owner of the Firdous market has been reached between the two governments.

He said that "we have been insulted by the Pakistan government for removing the flag in overnight operation last night.”

"We are taking up this issue at every forum," he said, adding the Pakistan government should understand the sensitivity of the matter.

He retreated that Afghan market near Railway crossing is the property of the Afghan government which it owned before partition.

