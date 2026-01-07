US terms Greenland acquisition a top priority, says military option always an option The US administration says it may use military force to pursue Greenland amid national security concerns, drawing a strong rebuttal from European leaders who defend the island’s sovereignty. The development outlines rising geopolitical tensions in the Arctic.

Washington:

The White House on Tuesday confirmed that the United States is considering "a range of options" to acquire Greenland, including the possible use of military force as part of a broader push driven by national security concerns. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN that President Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasised that acquiring Greenland is a "national security priority of the United States" and is key to deterring adversaries in the strategically critical Arctic region. "The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief's disposal," Leavitt said in her statement to CNN.

Trump's renewed interest in Greenland comes amid heightened geopolitical focus after the United States' recent operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Trump has also suggested that Greenland's location and resources make it vital for American defence, especially in light of increased Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctic.

European leaders push back on Greenland takeover talk

European nations responded to the White House comments, issuing a strong joint statement rejecting any suggestion that Greenland could be taken over by force. Leaders from countries including Denmark, France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Spain and Poland stressed that "Greenland belongs to its people" and reaffirmed that matters concerning the island must be decided by Denmark and Greenland alone. They also emphasised that "Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States" by upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's own leadership have reiterated that any attempt to annex or seize control of the island would violate long-standing international agreements and the trust between allied nations. European leaders described the idea of annexation as unacceptable and insisted that Arctic security should be pursued in cooperation with all NATO partners.

Strategic stakes in the Arctic

Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, sits at a strategic crossroads between North America and Europe and is rich in natural resources. For decades the United States has maintained a military presence on the island under existing defence agreements. But recent remarks from Trump's administration have sparked concerns among allies that Washington may seek a more dominant role in the region. Foreign leaders argue that addressing security challenges in the Arctic requires collective diplomacy and shared responsibility, not unilateral action. Their unified stance underscores growing tensions over how to balance national interests with international norms.

