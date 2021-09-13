Monday, September 13, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban co-founder, dismisses death rumours, releases audio clip

Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban co-founder, dismisses death rumours, releases audio clip

​Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban co-founder and Afghanistan's deputy Prime Minister, has released an audio message to dismiss reports of his death. The audio was tweeted by Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem after reports of Baradar's death went viral. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2021 16:49 IST
Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban co-founder, dismisses death
Image Source : FILE/AP

Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban co-founder, dismisses death rumours, releases audio clip 

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban co-founder and Afghanistan's deputy Prime Minister, has released an audio message to dismiss reports of his death. The audio was tweeted by Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem after reports of Baradar's death went viral. 

Baradar, in the audio message, blamed 'fake propaganda' behind reports of his death. A few media reports claimed Baradar was killed  in a shootout between rival Taliban groups. 

"Media always publish fake propaganda. Therefore, reject bravely all those lies, and I 100 percent confirm to you there is no issue and we have no problem," Baradar is heard saying in the audio clip.

The authencity of the audio tape could not be ascertained.

Baradar, chairman of Taliban's Political Office in Doha, and  Mullah Abdus Salam have been picked to work as deputies of Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund who will be heading the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

READ MORE: Al Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri, rumoured dead, surfaces in video on 9/11 anniversary

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News