Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban co-founder, dismisses death rumours, releases audio clip

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban co-founder and Afghanistan's deputy Prime Minister, has released an audio message to dismiss reports of his death. The audio was tweeted by Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem after reports of Baradar's death went viral.

Baradar, in the audio message, blamed 'fake propaganda' behind reports of his death. A few media reports claimed Baradar was killed in a shootout between rival Taliban groups.

"Media always publish fake propaganda. Therefore, reject bravely all those lies, and I 100 percent confirm to you there is no issue and we have no problem," Baradar is heard saying in the audio clip.

The authencity of the audio tape could not be ascertained.

Baradar, chairman of Taliban's Political Office in Doha, and Mullah Abdus Salam have been picked to work as deputies of Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund who will be heading the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

