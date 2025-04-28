A haunting voice from the Titanic: Survivor's letter fetches over Rs 3 crore at UK auction | What it said A letter written by Titanic survivor Colonel Archibald Gracie has been sold for $399,000 (Rs 3.4 crore) at an auction in the UK. The letter, penned days before the ship's fatal collision with an iceberg, was sent from Southampton on April 10, 1912.

London:

A rare letter penned by Colonel Archibald Gracie, one of the Titanic's most prominent survivors, has been sold for a staggering $399,000 (approximately Rs 3.4 crore) at an auction in England, rekindling memories of one of history's most haunting maritime tragedies. The letter, described as "museum grade" by Wiltshire-based auction house Henry Aldridge & Son, attracted fierce bidding before being secured by a private US collector, the auction house confirmed on Saturday.

Written on Titanic stationery on April 10, 1912 — the day the ill-fated ship departed from Southampton — the letter captures Gracie's cautious optimism about the vessel that would, just five days later, sink into the North Atlantic after striking an iceberg. In a sentence that now reads with chilling irony, Gracie wrote: “It is a fine ship but I shall await my journey’s end before I pass judgment on her.”

Colonel Gracie, then 54, was a first-class passenger returning to New York after a European trip. After the Titanic struck the iceberg, Gracie managed to survive the freezing chaos by swimming to an overturned collapsible lifeboat. He later documented his harrowing experience in The Truth about the Titanic, published posthumously in 1913.

Although he survived the sinking, Gracie's health never fully recovered. Weakened by hypothermia, he died in December 1912, becoming the first adult Titanic survivor to succumb to the disaster’s lingering effects. His last recorded words — "We must get them into the boats. We must get them all into the boats" — reflected his final, desperate efforts to save others amid the sinking ship’s chaos.

A man of distinguished heritage, Gracie was the son of a Confederate officer and the great-grandson of the builder of New York’s Gracie Mansion, now the official residence of the city's mayor. Over a century later, Gracie's words continue to echo, a personal testament to the Titanic’s enduring grip on the collective imagination — a tragedy told not just through statistics, but through letters, memories, and lives forever changed.