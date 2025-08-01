91 Palestinians killed near Gaza aid centres in 24 hours; Trump envoy arrives to investigate Trump's envoy visits Gaza amid rising deaths near aid centers, aiming to investigate the humanitarian crisis and identify those responsible.

New Delhi:

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deepen, with reports indicating that 91 Palestinians were killed within the last 24 hours while attempting to reach food distribution centres. Gaza's Health Ministry has accused Israeli forces of deliberately shooting civilians trying to access humanitarian aid — a claim Israel has consistently denied.

Amid growing international concern, former US President Donald Trump has dispatched his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to the region to assess the situation firsthand and determine the truth behind the rising death toll near aid centres.

Trump's envoy arrives in Israel

Witkoff arrived in Israel on Thursday and is scheduled to meet officials to discuss the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza. His mission includes a direct inspection of food and aid distribution operations and an effort to identify the real cause of the civilian deaths.

"This visit aims to find out who is truly responsible for the ongoing killings at food distribution points," a senior Trump aide stated.

White House issues statement

The White House, under Trump’s shadow administration, released a statement confirming that US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will accompany Witkoff during the visit. On Friday, the two are scheduled to tour several distribution centres in Gaza.

"The US takes the loss of civilian lives seriously and is committed to determining the facts on the ground," the statement read.

The timing of this mission is critical, as reports of increasing deaths among Palestinians trying to collect food and aid have sparked global outrage and calls for urgent intervention.

Deadly stampede at Zikim Junction

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the most horrific incident occurred on Wednesday at Zikim Junction in northern Gaza, where a large crowd gathered in anticipation of food distribution. Fifty-four people died in a stampede that turned chaotic following a sudden panic and alleged use of force by security personnel. In total, 91 people have died and over 600 have been injured in the past 24 hours alone.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of desperation and fear as crowds surged forward, only to be met with bullets and tear gas. The Israeli military, however, maintains that its forces did not open fire on unarmed civilians and are not responsible for the deaths.

Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepens

The situation in Gaza has reached critical levels in recent months due to ongoing conflict, a strict blockade, and extremely limited access to aid. Millions are facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies. International agencies have warned that if the crisis continues unchecked, casualty numbers could rise dramatically.

"The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza must be addressed immediately," a UN official commented on Thursday.

US report could shape future aid strategy

Witkoff's visit is being seen as a key diplomatic move in Trump’s approach to global crisis management. The findings and recommendations he submits following the visit may significantly influence America’s humanitarian aid policy toward Gaza in the coming weeks.

For many in Gaza, this mission brings a faint hope — that international attention and diplomatic pressure may finally lead to meaningful relief and long-term solutions.