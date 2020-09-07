Image Source : PTI 9-year-old pricks finger on dirty needle at beach, tested for HIV (Representational image)

In a bizarre incident, a 9-year-old has undergone an HIV test after accidentally stabbing himself with a syringe in the beach sand at Boscombe, near Bournemouth, UK. According to his dad, he was taken to the hospital to have tests done to see if the needle was contaminated and it’ll be eight weeks until they get the results.

According to reports, the beach ranger didn't help them and the boy was not even given first aid. A lifeguard came to the rescue and helped clean up the wound with antiseptic wipes.

"Now we have got eight weeks of worrying “has he got HIV”, said his dad, as quoted by Metro. They were trying to reassure us the chances are low. "Because he is under-18 he had injections for hepatitis B and D, we’ll go back in three months for another one. My other two kids were worried sick for their older brother. I am just cross, upset, and disappointed. At this point we still have to wait to see if he has HIV," his dad added.

The family, who live in Bournemouth and are frequent visitors to the beach, say they were disappointed at how the situation was handled.

