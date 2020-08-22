Image Source : PTI Florida: 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes are being released to control vector-borne diseases

Over 750 million genetically modified mosquitos will be released in Florida Keys in the next two years. According to the reports, the plan has been approved from the US authorities on Tuesday. The aim is to reduce the number of mosquitoes that carry diseases like dengue or the Zika virus.

According to India.com, this pilot project is designed to test if a genetically modified mosquito is a viable alternative to spraying insecticides to control the Aedes aegypti. Notably, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are known to spread deadly diseases such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

This pilot project is designed to test if a genetically modified mosquito is a viable alternative to spraying insecticides to control the Aedes aegypti. Notably, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are known to spread deadly diseases such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

Currently, the Florida Keys is dealing with an outbreak of dengue and 47 people have been infected so far this year.

This project will be the first of its kind in the US but a similar trial was conducted in Brazil in 2016, where researchers recorded a decline in disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage