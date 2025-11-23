5 killed, dozens injured as Israel targets senior Hezbollah leader in Beirut despite ceasefire This was Israel's first strike on Beirut since June 5 when it had targeted a drone factory of Hezbollah there. Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in a war since October 8, 2023.

Beirut:

Israel on Sunday carried out an airstrike deep inside Lebanese capital Beirut, killing at least five people and injuring 28 others. The strike, which was the first attack in Beirut in months despite the ceasefire, was targeted at senior Hezbollah leader Haytham Ali Tabatabai, who is the second-in-command of the militant group after Secretary General Naim Qassem.

The strike was ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the recommendation of Defence Minister Israel Katz and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir. "A short while ago, in the heart of Beirut, the IDF attacked the Hezbollah Chief-of-Staff, who had been leading the terrorist organization's buildup and rearmament," Netanyahu's office said, adding that Israel is determined to act to achieve its objectives everywhere.

Hezbollah criticises Israel's strike

The Hezbollah has criticised Israel's Sunday strike, which it alleged was targeted at civilians. "This is definitely a civilian area and void of any military presence, especially the neighbourhood where we stand," The Associated Press quoted Hezbollah parliamentarian Ali Ammar as saying.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun also slammed Israel for failing to implement the ceasefire agreement. In a statement, Aoun also urged the international community to intervene "with strength and seriousness" to ensure that the Israeli attacks on Lebanon stop.

Death count may rise

According to Lebanese officials, the death count at present stands at five, but may rise as a rescue operation is still underway. This was Israel's first strike on Beirut since June 5 when it had targeted a drone factory of Hezbollah there. Israel has intensified its strikes on south of Lebanon, claiming that Hezbollah is trying to rebuild its military infrastructure there.

Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in a war since October 8, 2023, following Hamas' attack on the former. The two sides have fought multiple conflicts in the past four decades that have claimed more than 4,000 lives, including civilians, in Lebanon and caused destructions of around USD 11 billion.