'Free Palestine': Canada, US airports hacked with pro-Hamas, anti-Trump messages | VIDEO

Days after a peace treaty was signed between Israel and Hamas, several airports were hacked in Canada and in the United States (US) with messages praising the Palestinian terror group and criticising President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Kelowna Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the Kelowna International Airport in British Columbia "was briefly compromised and unauthorized content was shared" on its advertisement streaming service. It said the officials have now launched an investigation.

Similarly, the PA systems at the Victoria International Airport in British Columbia and at the Windsor International Airport in Ontario were also hacked. The Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania, US, was also affected after the PA system was hacked there.

Some of the visuals of the hacked PA systems at the airports have also gone viral on social media. One of the messages read: "Free Palestine, Free Palestine, Free Palestine." Another message read, "You are a pig, Donald Trump."

Cyberattack by Turkish group?

According to a report by The Times of Israel, the cyberattack was conducted by a Turkish group called 'SiberIslam'. However, the hackers did not threaten the airports and or any airline.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft was searched. No security issues were found, and the flight departed safely," The Times of Israel quoted Harrisburg spokesperson Scott Miller as saying.

Israel-Hamas peace deal

Earlier this week, Hamas and Israel released the hostages and prisoners as part of the peace deal that was brokered by US President Donald Trump. Though the two sides have signed the peace deal, tensions have remained high between them, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that Israel "will not compromise" and demanded that Hamas fulfil the requirements laid out in the ceasefire deal.

Similarly, Trump has warned that Israel could resume the war if he feels Hamas is not upholding its end of the agreement. "Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word," Trump said.