Image Source : PTI 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Kathmandu (Representational image)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit 50 km east of Kathmandu in Nepal on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake at 05:04:07 IST today.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit 50 km east of Kathmandu in Nepal at 05:04:07 IST today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/l4CXSqh7Fc — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

More to follow.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage