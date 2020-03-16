5.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

Monday, March 16, 2020
     
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Iran's southern province of Hormozgan on Sunday, the Seismological Centre of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2020 6:46 IST
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Iran's southern province of Hormozgan on Sunday, the Seismological Centre of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University said.

The quake was registered at 10:04 pm (GMT) and its epicentre was located 39 kilometres from Bandar Khamir city, at the depth of 16 kilometres (10 miles).

There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

(With ANI inputs)

