43-year-old blind Paralympian mounts British Airways flight to protest climate change

A blind 43-year-old Paralympian climbed on the roof of a British Airways plane at the London City Airport as part of Extinction Rebellion protests which aim at making the world take notice of the climate change.

James Brown, a partially sighted cyclist who won a bronze medal at the London Sumer Paralympics 2012 climbed on top of the aircraft on Thursday afternoon.

Brown filmed himself from the top of the aircraft saying that he was "scared of heights" and "shaky".

"I don't know how they are going to get me down, but I hope it's soon... it's scary up here and a bit cold," he said as he saw the security guards charging towards the aircraft.

During the five-minute video, he mainly spoke of climate change.

James Brown, the blind Paralympic medalist, who is protesting today because he wants the aviation industry to take responsibility for their emissions. #TellTheTruth and #ActNow



— Extinction Rebellion UK 🕊️ (@XRebellionUK) October 10, 2019

Brown was at a loss of words several times during the video. In a tweet, Extinction Rebellion UK pointed out that James Brown was protesting today because he wants the aviation industry to take responsibility for their emissions.

Over a thousand people have been arrested in the UK as the protest runs into its fourth day.

A video posted by The Telegraph shows the man protesting on British Airways flight

