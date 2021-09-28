Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE 39 miners stuck underground after mine shaft gets damaged in Canada

After an incident causing shaft damage, a total of 39 miners were stuck underground at a mine named Vale's Totten in Sudbury, Canada, according to CTV on Monday. They were trapped underground after the damage was caused to the shaft at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A rescue team is working on-site to get the miners to the surface. Medication and food have been brought to the miners after the conveyance for transporting miners was taken offline following the incident.

The miners will exit via a secondary egress ladder system with the support of the rescue team, which has been in frequent communication with the miners.

The mine produces ores of copper, nickel and other precious metals. The main shaft of the mine is 4,130 feet (about 1,259 meters) below the surface.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

Latest World News