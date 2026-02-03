300 trees planted in Israel to celebrate PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative The event was organised by the Embassy of India in collaboration with Keren Kayemet LeIsrael and Moshav Nevatim symbolising a shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

In a significant development, at least 300 trees were planted in Moshav Nevatim, Israel to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative along with the Jewish festival of Tu Bishvat, which is celebrated as an ecological awareness day in Israel. The event, which saw participation of hundreds of people, was organised by the Embassy of India in collaboration with Keren Kayemet LeIsrael and Moshav Nevatim symbolising a shared commitment to environmental sustainability, community participation, and people-to-people ties between India and Israel, a press statement released after the event said.

Guests highlight shared commitment of India and Israel for environmental protection

Rami Rozen, Director General of Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection, JP Singh, Ambassador of India to Israel, and Nir Zamir, Head of Bnei Shimon Regional Council, participated in the event with each one of them highlighting the shared commitment of India and Israel towards environmental protection and sustainable development.

Here’s what Indian Ambassador said

"Both Tu Bishvat and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam place trees at the centre of community engagement and sustainable living. These shared practices reflect the deep cultural connections and strong people-to-people ties between India and Israel, underscoring the importance both our nations place on nature, community, and shared values", Singh told the gathering.

“I firmly believe that these trees will stand as enduring symbols of India–Israel friendship, carrying this bond forward to future generations, the Indian envoy stressed. While underlining the strong India-Israel strategic partnership, the dignitaries emphasised on the collective responsibility of present and future generations towards protecting mother earth. Today's event symbolises the close relationship between Israel and India. The two countries are currently cooperating in many fields, particularly in climate and environmental fields. Beyond our shared aspiration for innovation, we also share a common spirit-a recognition that protecting nature is an integral part of protecting life", Rozen said.

"I am confident that the trees we are planting today will take deep root and grow for many years, serving as a tangible expression of the strong friendship between Israel and India and of our shared commitment to safeguarding nature and building a green and sustainable future. Just as trees need stable ground to grow, so too is the relationship between our peoples rooted in shared values, partnership, and hope for generations to come, the Israeli senior official asserted.

Nevatim was founded by Indian Jews from Cochin

Nevatim was founded by Indian Jews from Cochin and continues to reflect that heritage, including a synagogue designed in the spirit of a traditional Cochini synagogue.

It also hosts the Indian Jewish Heritage Center, cherishing values and traditions of Jews of India, and attracted wide publicity when in November last year a statue of Indian Maharaja Jam Sahib was unveiled in the Moshav in recognition of his extraordinary humanitarian efforts in saving Jewish and Polish children during the Second World War.

