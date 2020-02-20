2 passengers on board Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan die due to Coronavirus

Image Source : AP Two passengers onboard Diamond Princess cruise ship, who tested Coronavirus positive, die

Coronavirus death toll continues to surge after two people who were on board a cruise ship quarantined in Japan died on Thursday. The quarantined cruise ship has been hit by the epidemic. The deadly virus has so far claimed over 2000 lives globally. The two passengers onboard the Diamond Princess were a man and a woman in their 80s who contracted COVID-19.

Two dead on cruise ship were Japanese nationals

Two more people who died on the cruise ship due to coronavirus were Japanese nationals, however, their identities have yet not been revealed. The two victims were admitted to a hospital after testing positive. One was evacuated on February 11 from the ship and the other the next day.

Cruise ship quarantined since Feb 3

The cruise was quarantined on February 3 in the Japanese port of Yokohama with 3,700 people on board, but it had since been discovered that about 600 passengers or crew had been infected with the coronavirus.

First death occurred on Feb 13

One other person had died in Japan on February 13 due to COVID-19 in Kanagawa prefecture, south of Tokyo.

According to the last official balance, 621 people aboard the Diamond Princess contracted the virus through a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong before arriving in Japan.

Medical teams performed 3,011 tests on the cruise until Wednesday.

Outside the cruise, approximately 80 people in Japan have tested positive.

Hundreds left the cruise on Wednesday at the end of the quarantine period set by authorities, and the rest were expected to do so between Thursday and Friday.