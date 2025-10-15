15 Afghan civilians killed in fresh Pakistan border clashes: Reports At least 15 civilians were killed and over 100 wounded in renewed cross-border clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district, said foreign media reports.

New Delhi:

Fifteen civilians reportedly lost their lives and dozens more were injured during overnight clashes in the Spin Boldak district, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. According to Afghan officials, the fighting broke out late Tuesday and continued into Wednesday. According to foreign media reports, hospitals in the area have reported over 80 women and children among the wounded.

Ali Mohammad Haqmal, spokesperson for the local information department, confirmed the civilian death toll, while Abdul Jan Barak, an official at the local hospital, supported the figures and said the facility is overwhelmed with injured people.

Taliban accuses Pakistan of attacks

Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Pakistani forces launched attacks using both light and heavy weapons. He reported 12 civilians dead and around 100 injured. While the statement did not mention Taliban casualties, it claimed that calm was restored after Taliban fighters reportedly killed Pakistani soldiers and seized military posts and weapons.

Shops and businesses in Spin Boldak have closed, and many residents have fled due to the heavy shelling.

No official statement form Pakistan yet

As of Wednesday evening, there has been no official comment from Pakistan’s government or military.