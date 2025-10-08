11 Pakistani soldiers killed in clash with TTP militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 19 TTP militants were also killed in the clash in Pakistan's northwest province on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nineteen terrorists of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and 11 soldiers were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The operation was carried out in Orakzai district, which borders Afghanistan, following reports of the presence of terrorists from the group referred to as "Fitna al-Khawarij" on the night of October 7-8, the military’s media wing said in a statement. The term Fitna al-Khawarij is used to describe the banned TTP terror organisation.

