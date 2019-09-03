Image Source : SCREENGRAB Video: Hurricane Dorian submerges Bahamas airport

An international airport on the Bahamas' northernmost island was submerged underwater on Monday following heavy rain from Hurricane Dorian.

Vision shot by Bahamas Member of Parliament Iram Lewis showed a current of water passing the flooded Grand Bahama International Airport.

In another social media post, Lewis said the nation would need "a lot of support" after the Hurricane passes.

Lewis added that news and information was "limited."

Dorian weakened to a Category 3 hurricane on Tuesday morning as it continued to batter the Bahamas.

The system recorded winds of 185 miles per hour (295 kilometres per hour) when it made landfall on Abaco Island on Sunday.