Video: Child leads chants at Hong Kong protest, crowd replies 'Cheer Up'

A child in Hong Kong on Sunday chanted to protesters from an overpass while they marched below.

Standing next to the overpass railing the child chanted "Hong Kong people" to protesters and they replied "cheer up" as they walked under umbrellas in the rain.

Watch the Video:

Organizers said at least 1.7 million participated in Sunday's Hong Kong rally and march, although the police estimate this number was far lower.

Protests which started in June over a planned extradition law have at times been marked by violent clashes with police, who say they have arrested more than 700 participants since the beginning of demonstrations.

More protests are planned for the coming weeks, with various rallies organized by accountants, transport workers, high school students and relatives of police officers.

The movement has reached a moment of reckoning after protesters occupying Hong Kong's airport last week held two mainland Chinese men captive, beating them because they believed the men were infiltrating their movement.

