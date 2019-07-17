US House Representatives vote to condemn Donald Trump for 'racist' tweet

Image Source : PTI The vote on Tuesday came days after Trump's tweets about four newly elected Democratic lawmakers - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan - sparked a widespread uproar. Moved by Congressman Tom Malinowski, the resolution was passed by the House of Representatives, the Lower House of the US Congress, on a partisan line of 240-184 votes.

The US House of Representatives has voted a resolution to condemn President Donald Trump's alleged "racist" tweets against four Democratic congresswomen who have been critical of his harsh immigration policies. Trump, on Sunday, in a series of tweets, said that four Democratic Progressive Congresswomen should just "go back" to where they came from.

The resolution also got the support of four Republicans and an independent in the House where Democratic lawmakers have a majority. Though the result carries no legal repercussions it was an embarrassing one for Trump.

"It's not who we are. It is playing with fire because the words that the president used are heard by people with disturbed minds who do terrible things, violent things, and a line needs to be drawn," he told the House. "So that's what we hope to do," Malinowski said.

Ahead of the vote, Trump accused his four outspoken critics of "spewing some of the most vile, hateful and disgusting things ever said by a politician". He, in a series of tweets, said "If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!". Congresswoman Grace Meng said that President Trump's comments are "racist" and his vile rants on Twitter are beyond the pale, and show his callous disregard for the office he holds.

"He has not apologised, shown any remorse, and doubled down on his disgusting remarks. As an American, I am appalled by the President's actions these past few days and the weak responses by my colleagues on the other side of the aisle. "We can disagree with each other, but to tell someone to 'go back' is morally reprehensible. Today, our message is clear: Mr President, shame on you," she said.

Condemning the President for his "racist statements", Congressman Elijah Cummings said although Trump has indicated that there are "many people who agree with" his comments, there are many Americans, who are were disappointed that the individual who acts as their representative on the world stage would share these racist sentiments.

"I have confidence that the beliefs reflected in the president's statements are not held by the American people as a whole and do not reflect who we are as a nation," he said on the House Floor.