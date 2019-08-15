UNSC to hold closed door meeting on Kashmir

UNSC President Joanna Wronecka

The UN Security Council will on Friday hold a "closed door" meeting to discuss India's move to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, media reports said on Thursday.

UNSC President Joanna Wronecka told reporters on Wednesday said that they would discuss "the Jammu and Kashmir situation behind closed doors most likely on August 16", according to the reports.

The development comes after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday night said that he wrote a letter to the UNSC President, asking the latter to convene an emergency meeting of the Council to discuss India's "illegal actions" that also "violate UN resolutions on Kashmir".

The Minister stated in the letter that if "India continues the acts of aggression then Pakistan will not stay silent".

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad have heightened following India's move on Kashmir earlier this month.

Following that, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations by expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspended trade ties with India.

Later, Pakistan announced suspending the Thar Express and Samjhauta Express, connecting the two countries. It also banned Indian films from being screened in cinemas across the nation.

Also Read | China asks for UNSC meeting to discuss Kashmir after Pakistan writes letter to UN

Also Read | Pakistan observes 'Black Day' on India's I-Day to protest New Delhi's move on Kashmir