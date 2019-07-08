Image Source : PTI UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah arrives in India to hold talks with Jaishankar

The United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayad Al Nahyan arrived in India on Sunday. He will hold talks with his Indian Counterpart S Jaishankar to boost cooperation in crucial sectors like trade and energy.

The Minister will also meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in a buisness round table.

"The visit is an opportunity for both the sides to explore new areas of cooperation to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership", said S Jaishankar.

Shiekh Abdullah's visit is very important since the issue of energy security is high on India's agenda due to the US sanctions on Iranian oil.

The ties between India and UAE is getting stronger in the last few years. The UAE is India's third largest trade partner and fourth largest energy supplier. The country is also home to 3.3 million- strong Indian community which is largest in the whole gulf region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the UAE in August 2015 during the which the two countries decided to elevate their relation to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister aso visited the UAE in February last year. As the chair of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, UAE invited India as the 'Guest of Honour' at the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the grouping in Abu Dhabi in March this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

