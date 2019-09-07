Seoul hit by Typhoon Lingling, flight operations hit

Image Source : AP Fishing boats are anchored in port as Typhoon Lingling approaches to Korean peninsular on Jeju Island, South Korea

Over a dozen flights to and fro Seoul were cancelled and several others delayed by hours as typhoon Lingling hit South Korea on Saturday.

According to the forecast by South Korea's weather department, Seoul and some other areas will witness gusty winds at the speed of over 50 miles per hour along with heavy rains.

Authorities are ready to deal with any eventuality and people are receiving warning messages on their mobile phones at regular intervals, updating about the progress of the typhoon.

The typhoon hit Japan before moving towards the Korean peninsula.

Among the outgoing flights cancelled were destined to Hong Kong, Osaka, Taipei, Dalian, Qingdao, Wehei and Fukuoka.

The delayed flights included those destined for Delhi, Moscow, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Istanbul and Jakarta. These flights were delayed by at least 3 hours.

