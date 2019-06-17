Mortar shelling kills 12 in Syria

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Mortar shelling by a terror group in a village in Aleppo, Syria has killed 12 people.

"The armed groups deployed in the Rashid area on the outskirts of the city of Aleppo fired several projectiles at the southern suburb of Aleppo, which fell in the village of al-Wadihi," local police was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

This incident occurred a day after seven people were killed in the alleged airstrike by the Syrian government on the northwest province of Idlib.

Syria is devastated by civil war and till now, more than 3,70,000 people have been killed and millions displaced in the country and abroad since March 2011.

(With inputs from ANI)