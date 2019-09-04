Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Shocking video captures dive boat catching fire in California that claimed 34 lives

Shocking video captures dive boat catching fire in California that claimed 34 lives

Authorities are trying to stabilize the boat that sank in about 60 feet (18 meters) of water so divers can recover those remains.

AP AP
California Updated on: September 04, 2019 21:54 IST
Shocking Video captures Dive boat catching fire in
Image Source : AP

Shocking Video captures Dive boat catching fire in California; 34 killed

Aerial footage from the U.S. Coast Guard shows smoke pouring from a dive boat that caught fire off the Southern California coast early Monday, killing 34 people who were below deck.

The bodies of 20 victims have been recovered, and divers have seen between four and six others in the sunken wreckage, Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown said.

Authorities are trying to stabilize the boat that sank in about 60 feet (18 meters) of water so divers can recover those remains.

Only five crew members sleeping on the top deck were able to escape by jumping off and taking a small boat to safety.

Investigators have not yet determined how the fire started.

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryImran Khan slams Pakistan Army for killing innocent people in Balochistan. Twist inside