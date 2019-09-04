Shocking video captures dive boat catching fire in California that claimed 34 lives

Image Source : AP Shocking Video captures Dive boat catching fire in California; 34 killed

Aerial footage from the U.S. Coast Guard shows smoke pouring from a dive boat that caught fire off the Southern California coast early Monday, killing 34 people who were below deck.

The bodies of 20 victims have been recovered, and divers have seen between four and six others in the sunken wreckage, Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown said.

Authorities are trying to stabilize the boat that sank in about 60 feet (18 meters) of water so divers can recover those remains.

Only five crew members sleeping on the top deck were able to escape by jumping off and taking a small boat to safety.

Investigators have not yet determined how the fire started.