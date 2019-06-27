Image Source : TWITTER Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's remand extended till July 25 by UK Court

UK court has extended fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's remand till July 25. He appeared via videolnk from prison before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London today.

The 48-year-old has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

This was his first appearance since his bail appeal was rejected by the UK High Court earlier this month, his fourth attempt at bail.

According to official sources, four Swiss bank accounts of beleaguered diamantaire Nirav Modi and his sister have been "frozen" by authorities in Switzerland as part of the criminal money laundering probe being conducted against them in India.

ALSO READ | Nirav Modi's Swiss Bank accounts with 6 million US dollars seized

ALSO READ | Nirav Modi to appear via videolink from prison for UK hearing