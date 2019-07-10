1 in 4 Pakistani kids won't complete primary education by 2030: UNESCO

Image Source : PTI Representational image

One in every four Pakistani children will end up not completing their primary schooling by 2030, new projections of the Unesco shows.

The country will only be half-way to the target of 12 years of education for all, with 50 per cent of youths still not completing upper secondary education at the current rates, a Dawn report quoted the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organ­isation data as saying.

Almost a third of the way to the 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the new Unesco projections prepared for the UN High-level Political Forum opening in New York on Tuesday showed that the world will fail its education commitments if it did not rapidly accelerate its progress.

