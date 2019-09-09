Pakistan's National Commission for Human Rights shut for 3 months

Pakistan, which has been accusing India of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, has its own National Commission for Human Rights dysfunctional for more than three months as the process to appoint its chairman and members has not been started.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, the four-year tenure of the chairman and six of the seven members of the NCHR expired on May 30.

On the other hand, the employees of the commission fear that the organisation may not be made functional due to the soured relations between the prime minister and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, who have to pick the names through consensus.

However, Director General Ministry of Human Rights Mohammad Arshad said the posts of the chairman and members would be filled soon. But going by past experience, he added, it may take six to seven months to complete the process of the appointments.

As an impartial state body, the NCHR of Pakistan works independently of the government and is directly accountable to the National Assembly.