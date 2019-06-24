Pakistan:14 killed as vehicle plunges into Indus river

Monday, June 24, 2019
     
Islamabad Published on: June 24, 2019 9:26 IST
Image Source : PTI

The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the Indus river. (Representative Image)

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured when a vehicle plunged into a river in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said the vehicle carrying 21 passengers was on its way to Said Ghaziabad from Ghardar when the driver while negotiating a sharp bend, lost control, reports Dawn news. 

It skidded off the road and plunged into the Indus river.

Seven passengers jumped out of the vehicle before it fell into the river and the rest drowned, said the officer.

"We have retrieved eight bodies. Search for six other bodies is still under way. Police personnel and locals are taking part in the rescue operation. The seven who jumped out were injured and have been taken to a hospital," he added.

