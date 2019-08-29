Baffled, Pakistan to stop all trains between 12-12.30 pm over Kashmir

Image Source : TWITTER Pig-headed politicking: Pakistan to stop all trains between 12-12.30 pm over Kashmir

In a bizzare development from Islamabad, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that all 138 trains from Pakistan will stop for one minute from 12 pm to 12:30 pm every Friday to show solidarity over the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the people of Pakistan to stand up for Kashmir every Friday between 12 to 12:30 pm.

Imran Khan's asked the people of Pakistan to stand by Kashmir every week, as an effort to show solidarity.

He said, "We should give Kashmiri people a message that we are with them. We will do an event every week, in schools, universities and offices. This Friday, from 12 to 12:30, you must stop work and stand with the public to tell the people that we are with Kashmiri people. Those who are at home, should also get on the streets, so that people should know we are standing with them."