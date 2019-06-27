PM Narendra Modi arrives in Japan for G20 Summit | Top points

Image Source : TWITTER PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Japan's Osaka for the G20 Summit. He will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

In his departure statement, Modi said, the summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce India's strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today’s fast-changing world.

He said, G 20 summit will also be a platform for sharing India’s strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of the country to the Government to continue on the path to progress and stability.

The Prime Minister said, the Osaka Summit will be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G-20 Summit in 2022, when we usher in a New India in the 75th Anniversary of the Independence.

G20 Summit: Top points

G20 Summit will be held in Osaka on June 28-29

This will be Prime Minister Modi's sixth G20 Summit.

Apart from Trump, Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the G20 Summit.

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu is the Prime Minister's Sherpa at the summit.

The theme of the summit is Human-centred future society. Food security, energy security, financial stability, terrorism-related issues, Innovation in the digital economy and artificial intelligence will be discussed.

More than 20 countries will be participating in the G20 Summit.

