Maryam Nawaz's interview 'stopped forcefully' shortly after being aired

An interview of Maryam Nawaz, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, was "forcefully" taken off air soon after it was run on a Pakistani news channel on Thursday.

The host of the interview and journalist Nadeem Malik took to Twitter to posted a statement on the blackout.

"Just came to know Maryam Nawaz Sharif's interview has been stopped forcefully just [a] few minutes after it started live," tweeted the show host.

The channel on which the interview was aired for a few brief moments, released a statement shortly after the incident and said, "Hum News believes in a free and responsible media. Protecting freedom of expression is one of our core values. At the same time, we stand for the respect and dignity of [the] judiciary in line with our ethical values and the Consitution."

#HumNews firmly believes in a free & responsible media. Protecting #FreedomOfExpression is one of our core values. At the same time, we stand for the respect & dignity of judiciary in line with our ethical values & the constitution. #PressFreedom — HUM News (@humnewspakistan) July 11, 2019

The interview is, however, available on Malik's Twitter handle.

This comes after three Pakistani news channels -- Channel-24, Abb Takk and Capital TV -- were taken off air for showing a press conference of Maryam Nawaz.

The news channels were put off air reportedly on the orders of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). Maryam had then termed the incident as "unbelievable fascism" and a "shame."

On July 6, Maryam had released a purported video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik telling a PML-N worker that there was a lack of evidence against her father and jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and that he was "pressurised and blackmailed" to convict him.

The judge had refuted the allegations put forth by Sharif's daughter soon after.

Previously on July 1, an interview of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari conducted by the country's senior journalist Hamid Mir was taken off air on Geo News within a few minutes of broadcasting.

