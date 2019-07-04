Irish woman, jailed for racist rant at Air India cabin crew, found dead after leaving prison

Image Source : TWITTER Simone Burns was arrested in November 2018 for abusing Air India staff on board a flight (right) and has been found dead at Beachy Head.

The Irish human rights lawyer, who was arrested for spitting and yelling racist taunts at an Air India crew, has been found dead. It is being assumed that she committed suicide, days after she left prison.

Fifty-year old Simone Burns, who was described as "drunk and obnoxious" during her hearing, was sentenced to six months in April. She yelled at the Air India crew after she was refused alcohol on a flight from Mumbai to London.

Burns was found dead at the foot of Beachy Head in East Sussex on June 1, less than two weeks after being released from Bronzefield women's prison, the Daily Mail reported.

Burns called the cabin crew 'Indian money-grabbing c***s', smoked a cigarette in the toilets and then spat in a cabin supervisor's face in an attack filmed by 'shocked' passengers on board the Heathrow-bound jet.

A friend of Burns said her “world fell apart” after her conviction and she became a target for internet trolls after the four-minute clip of her inebriated rant went viral on social media.

“The body of a woman found at Beachy Head on June 1 has been identified as Simone Burns from Hove. The death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been informed. The matter has been passed to the coroner's officer,” the Daily Mail quoted a spokesman for Sussex Police as saying.

The incident took place on November 10 when the Air India flight AI-131 was on way to London from Mumbai.

In the vidoe clip which went viral on the social media, the woman could be heard saying, "I am working for all your people...for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don’t get any money for it, by the way. But you can’t give me a ... glass of wine, is that correct?"

The cabin crew informed the flight commander about the unruly behaviour of the passenger on board and he instructed the crew not to serve her more drinks.

She was given three bottles of wine with breakfast 'immediately after takeoff' but began to complain when she was refused more.

She got up from her seat and began swearing and shouting. She was shouting that she was a 'f****** international lawyer' and telling them to 'f*** off'.'

She also shouted: 'You f****** a****, you f****** Indian money-grabbing c****.'

