Indian on trial for molesting 7-year-old girl in Dubai

A 36-year-old Indian man accused of groping a seven-year-old girl here has denied a molestation charge at the Dubai Court of First Instance.

Dubai prosecutors on Tuesday accused the Indian man, a construction worker, of taking advantage of the girl, who was away from her mother, by touching her inappropriately, the Khaleej Times reported.

The incident happened in April at a gift shop. A complaint was filed at Al Barsha police station following which the defendant was detained.

The girl's mother, a Moroccan housewife, said she was with her daughter and her younger son at the shop on April 17. "As I was busy shopping, my son went to the playing corner and then my daughter went after him. Moments later, she came back looking scared."

The girl did not tell her mother right away. Later, she pointed at the accused who was standing near them and said that he touched her inappropriately twice. Her father lodged a complaint after the incident.

The girl was evaluated by a psychiatrist at the family and juvenile cases section at the public prosecution.

A ruling in the case will be pronounced on June 25.

