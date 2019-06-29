Saturday, June 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Germany to return painting stolen by Nazis to Italy

Germany to return painting stolen by Nazis to Italy

The government said in a statement Saturday that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero will travel to Florence soon to hand the still-life “Vase of Flowers” back to the Uffizi Gallery.

AP AP
Berlin Updated on: June 29, 2019 23:10 IST
Germany to return painting stolen by Nazis to Italy
Image Source : AP

Germany to return painting stolen by Nazis to Italy

German says it will return to Italy painting by Dutch artist Jan van Huysum that was stolen by Nazi troops during World War II.

The government said in a statement Saturday that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero will travel to Florence soon to hand the still-life “Vase of Flowers” back to the Uffizi Gallery.

Related Stories

Its director, Eike Schmidt, had made a public appeal for the return of the painting earlier this year.

The oil painting had been part of the Pitti Palace collection in Florence from 1824 until the outbreak of World War II. It was stolen by German troops and didn’t surface again until after Germany’s reunification.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the family that currently possesses the painting would be compensated.

ALSO READ | Netherlands, Germany business community showed interest in investing in Himachal: CM

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryG20 members, except US, pledge full commitment to Paris climate deal Next Story US, Taliban open Doha talks in fresh bid to end war  